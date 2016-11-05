Superheroes visit terminally ill 5-year-old in Chesterfield

Several superheroes visited a terminally ill 5-year-old at Cici's Pizza Saturday.

Jayden Hughes has been diagnosed with Neuroblastoma Stage 4 cancer two years ago and only has a few months to live. He has had two bone marrow transplants and his right kidney removed.

His family decided to throw him a birthday party since there is a chance he may not make it to his sixth birthday, which is on Dec. 14.

It started with a Facebook post.

"Batman" originally made an appearance at Jenna Swann's 4-year-old son's birthday party, and a message was posted in a Facebook group from Hughes' aunt.

After seeing the post from Hughes' aunt, Jenna Swann sent a message to "Batman" impersonator Chris Carter.

Ok, so no pressure, but I received three separate messages and a text all about this little boy who I don't know at all but is going through a heartbreaking journey and only has a few months to live. They are throwing him a birthday party this Saturday at 5 and all the messages I got were along the lines of that guy did such an amazing job as Batman for your son. Do you think he'd be able to help? Basically, they are calling on your amazing Batman skills. They also said they'd pay you, but I know what a huge impact you had on Jack at the party (he talks about it at least once a day and has a photo framed on his nightstand of you guys), so I can't imagine what kind of impact you'd have on this little boy and his family. Just wanted to reach out and let you know about it.

Jayden had his birthday party at Cici's Pizza at Commonwealth Centre Parkway in Midlothian.

