Blues & BBQ Benefit in Midlothian

Come on out to the Blues & BBQ Benefit on Saturday.

It will be held from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at American Legion Post 354, located at 4800 Welby Turn in Midlothian.

Tickets will cost $7 per person, but kids 10 and under are free.

There will be live music by The Rattle Snake Shake, as well as BBQ, games, prizes, face painting and a bounce house.

