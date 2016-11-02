Thief breaks into car, steals Kit-Kat

A thief in Kansas must have been a huge fan of Kit-Kats - enough to break into someone's car and steal one.

Kansas State University student Hunter Jobbins left his car unlocked for only 15 minutes and came back noticing his Kit-Kat went missing.

However, the hungry thief scribbled a note for Jobbins on a napkin:

Saw Kit-Kat in your cup holder. I love Kit-Kats, so I checked your door and it was unlocked. Did not take anything other than the Kit-Kat. I am sorry and hungry.

He told MetroUK he was upset wondering what happened to his Kit-Kat but later saw how humorous the situation was and gave the thief a break.

Several Twitter users did not sympathize with Jobbins and said they would have done the same thing.

the kitkat thief is me https://t.co/ByI0c7OVsK — nadira (@httpnods) October 31, 2016

Who could resist a Kit Kat bar? @kitkat Thief breaks into car, only steals Kit Kat bar, leaves apology https://t.co/9tB3rxW2eM — ?? J Cosgrove ?? (@JillCosgrove) November 1, 2016

@KitKat_US @jabbins I'm the great Kit kat thief!!! I can't help it, if I see a kit kat I must take it!! It is my Precious!!! pic.twitter.com/wOJPBacj94 — Gunner25mmCG28 (@timetoact2) November 1, 2016

Kit-Kat is going to make everything right by giving Hunter a new bar.

@jabbins Who steals someones Kit Kat?! WHO DOES THAT?! Shoot us a DM and we'll replace it for you ?? — Kit Kat (@KitKat_US) October 31, 2016

Left my car for maybe 15 minutes in front of the dorms and I come back to this. College man pic.twitter.com/KlDx5BtXLX — Hunter Jobbins (@jabbins) October 30, 2016

