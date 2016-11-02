Thief breaks into car, steals Kit-Kat - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Thief breaks into car, steals Kit-Kat

A thief in Kansas must have been a huge fan of Kit-Kats - enough to break into someone's car and steal one.

Kansas State University student Hunter Jobbins left his car unlocked for only 15 minutes and came back noticing his Kit-Kat went missing.

However, the hungry thief scribbled a note for Jobbins on a napkin:

Saw Kit-Kat in your cup holder. I love Kit-Kats, so I checked your door and it was unlocked. Did not take anything other than the Kit-Kat. I am sorry and hungry.

He told MetroUK he was upset wondering what happened to his Kit-Kat but later saw how humorous the situation was and gave the thief a break. 

Several Twitter users did not sympathize with Jobbins and said they would have done the same thing.

Kit-Kat is going to make everything right by giving Hunter a new bar.

