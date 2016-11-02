Colonial Heights MS to remain closed Thursday

Colonial Heights Middle School will now also be closed on Thursday after a building equipment power failure.

The school closed on Wednesday at 10:45 a.m. They hope to have the school back open on Friday.

All afternoon and evening activities are also canceled.

The school says it's not a Virginia Power issue, it's a building issue.

