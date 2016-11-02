Dinwiddie firefighters battle flames at same house twice in one week

Dinwiddie crews responded to a fire at the same house they responded to earlier this week.

They arrived at a house in the 4200 block of Chesdin Boulevard around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday. Crews reported they saw flames coming out of the home and started knocking out windows from the inside. One firefighter started knocking down the door.

Fire officials say the fire seemed to be contained to the front room.

NBC12 reporter Allison Norlian is on the scene and found out a woman lives at the home, who appears to be doing okay. Officials say she was found roaming around the neighborhood and is now in a police car.

Crews are working to determine what caused the fire.

Fire crews say they were at the home on Monday for a fire in the back shed. They found out she was burning her ex-husband's clothes in the shed, and she has been severely depressed, openly telling neighbors.

There is no word on charges against her for Monday's fire.

