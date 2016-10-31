How to find a list of sex offenders in your area

Kids will be going from house to house trick-or-treating for Halloween, which means parents have to be careful of whose house they allow their children to visit.

Virginia State Police has an online sex offender database that allows you to search if there are any offenders that live or work within your zip code.

There is also an option to see a map of how many sex offenders are in the area.

Click here to see the results in your area.

