Several restaurants offering deals for Halloween

Several restaurants and stores are offering free stuff and discounts for Halloween.

Here is a list of places in the Richmond area offering free stuff:

  • Baja Fresh - Kids in costume eat free with the purchase of an adult entree. Coupon required; get your coupon at the Baja Fresh Facebook  page.
  • Bass Pro Shops - Free Halloween events for kids. See the Bass Pro Shops website for more details.
  • Baskin-Robbins - Scoops of ice cream for $1.31 all day. You can choose from classics like Rocky Road and Mint Chocolate Chip to seasonal favorites like Pumpkin Pie and Quarterback Crunch. Go here for more details.
  • Bertucci's - Kids eat free, and you get a 15 percent off coupon good on Halloween. Click here for details.
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill - Stop by any location dressed in costume from 5 p.m. to close on Halloween and get a burrito for just $3. More details on the Chipotle Boorito website.
  • Chuck E. Cheese - 50 free tickets to kids in costume, which is good for the month of October. More details on the Chuck E. Cheese Halloween website.
  • Cici’s Pizza - Kids 10 and under get to enjoy a free Kids Buffet on Halloween.  Limit 1 free Kids Buffet per Adult Buffet and Regular Drink purchased. Go here for more details
  • Dickey’s BBQ - Free kids meals on Halloween for kids dressed in costume with the purchase of an adult meal of $7.50 or more.  Also, Halloween revelers dressed as a Dickey’s Yellow Cup qualify for a free BBQ prize. See Dickey’s Halloween Specials for more details
  • Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse - Halloween week special on their Prime Rib Dinner; get it for $29.95. It comes with your choice of The New Wedge, Modern Caesar or Fleming’s Salad, one side dish and your choice of dessert. Get the 12 oz prime rib for $29.95 or upgrade to a 14 oz ($34.95) or 16 oz ($38.95). The special is good October 24-31, 2016. More details are on This Fleming’s Web Page.
  • IHOP - Kids can decorate their own Scary Face Pancakes at IHOP using strawberries, whipped topping, Oreo cookies and candy corn.  On Halloween, stop by IHOP for a free Scary Face Pancake.  Good from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. At participating locations only. One per child. Dine in only. More details on the IHOP Halloween Page.
  • Joe’s Crab Shack - Kids eat free deal on Halloween. Show your server this email from Joe’s to get up to 3 free kids meals per party.  Adult entree purchase required for each free kids meal.?
  • Krispy Kreme - Free doughnut for trick or treaters on Halloween. No purchase required. 
  • McAlister’s Deli - Kids 12 and under in costume eat free with the purchase of an adult entree. 
  • Morton’s Steakhouse - Get a drink and small plate specials all night in the Morton’s bar starting at 5 p.m.  Also enjoy a special $35 menu. More details here.
  • Noodles & Company Coupon for a free kids meal with a coupon good for Halloween weekend. Click here for your Noodles & Co. free kids meal coupon. Adult entree purchase required.
  • Penn Station East Coast Subs - Complete the phrases in their annual Halloween Hangman Game to receive an instant reward such as a buy one, get one free coupon. No registration is required. Click here to play.
  • PF Chang’s - 20 percent off takeout and online orders. Use the code 20%TREAT when placing your order. 
  • Sbarro Pizza - Kids in costume can get a free slice of Cheese or Pepperoni New York Pizza with a $5 purchase. Valid at participating locations only.
  • Starbucks - Has a Halloween-themed Frappucino called the Frappula Frappuccino. Find more details here.
  • Sonic Drive-In - Has $0.50 corn dogs on Halloween, their annual tradition.
  • Texas Steakhouse - Kids eat free deal on Halloween along with an adult entree purchase. Click here for more details.
  • Wendy’s - $1 coupon booklets filled with five free Jr. Frosty coupons. More details in this post.

