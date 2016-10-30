Krispy Kreme to give away free doughnuts on Halloween - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Krispy Kreme to give away free doughnuts on Halloween

(WWBT) -

Krispy Kreme is giving away free doughnuts on Halloween.

Each person wearing their costume gets one free doughnut.

Click here for participation details. 

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly