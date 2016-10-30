Minivan overturns on I-95 S near Boulevard, at least one person - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Minivan overturns on I-95 S near Boulevard, at least one person injured

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

State police are reporting a minivan overturned on Interstate 95 south.

It happened near the Boulevard exit, mile marker 78, around 3 p.m.

Officers say at least one person was hurt, but their injuries are non-life threatening.

The south right shoulder was closed for a period of time.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly