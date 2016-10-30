Starbucks releases 'most frightful Frappuccino' in time for Halloween

Starbucks released their "most frightful Frappuccino" again this year just in time for Halloween.

The Frappula Frappuccino is returning to participating stores from Oct. 27 to Oct. 31.

Starbucks officials say the beverage is made with a layer of mocha sauce and a dollop of whipped cream on the bottom. "White chocolate mocha sauce, milk and ice blended together are then layered on top, while a drizzle of strawberry puree oozes from the rim. The beverage is finished with whipped cream on top."

