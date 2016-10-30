Car found in Chesterfield pond, officers say driver lost control

Chesterfield police have charged a man after a car was left in a pond in Chester.

A call came in around 10:46 a.m. Sunday for the 3800 block of Curtis St. Chesterfield police and fire crews responded to the scene.

However, officers looked at initial reports and believe it happened between 1 and 4 a.m. The call came from someone who happened to be passing by.

Reports also show the driver lost control of the car, according to Chesterfield officers.

Police found the driver after going to a home listed on the car's DMV registration. When they arrived at the home, they noticed a pair of shoes with "pond scum" on it.

NBC12 reporter Jasmine Turner spoke to the driver who says he was reaching for a cigarette when he lost control of the car.

Officers charged the driver with reckless driving and not having insurance.

