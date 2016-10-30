Fire destroys 2-story home in Prince George, roof collapses

Crews are on the scene of a fire that destroyed a two-story wood home in Prince George.

The call came in at 8:43 a.m. for a house in the 4800 block of Redgate Drive from a neighbor. Fire officials say the roof collapsed as the neighbor was on the phone.

The neighbor told Prince George Fire that no one appeared to be home at the time because there were no cars at the house at the time the fire was called in. Crews arrived on the scene 10 minutes later and confirmed no one was home at the time.

All Prince George County units were activated to respond to the fire.

They are still investigating what caused the fire.

