3 sent to hospital after 2 separate crashes in Chesterfield

Three people were sent to the hospital after two separate crashes in Chesterfield early Sunday, according to state police.

The crashes happened along Chippenham Parkway and Jahnke Road.

State police say a driver lost control of their car, went off the road, and hit a guard wall.

A van coming off the northbound exit ramp slowed down at the site of the crash and was rear-ended, causing a domino effect.

The northbound exit ramp reopened around 5:45 a.m.

