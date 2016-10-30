1 person with life-threatening injuries after Richmond double shooting

Two men are recovering in the hospital after a double shooting in Richmond. Police say one of the victims has life-threatening injuries.

This happened just after 12 a.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Fairfield Avenue, located near Armstrong High School.

Richmond police are working to find suspects and what may have led to the shooting.

