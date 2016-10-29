Person ejected from car after crash in Henrico's West End

Henrico police say a person was ejected from a car after a crash in the county's West End.

The call came in around 4:30 p.m. Saturday for a multi-vehicle crash on W. Broad St. between Cox Road and Dominion Boulevard.

Police say a red Pontiac coupe and a motorcycle were both heading eastbound on W. Broad St. at a high rate of speed. Witnesses who saw what happened tell our photographer on the scene that it appears the two vehicles were racing. The motorcyclist left the scene.

The Pontiac overturned after hitting another car, and the two people inside were injured. Officers say the man ejected from the car was not wearing a seat belt and was sent to VCU Medical Center.

The people in the other car suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene, according to Henrico police.

Officers say the identities of those involved are being withheld until after they notify next of kin.

The eastbound side of W. Broad St. was closed until 8 p.m., and traffic was being diverted to Interstate 64 east. Crews also closed the Interstate 64 exit ramp to W. Broad St. east due to the crash, according to VDOT.

Police need the public's help in finding the motorcycle that was involved in the incident. Officers are looking for a midsize motorcycle with chrome accessories. They say the motorcyclist was wearing a black or red jacket or shirt and possibly a black or red helmet.

Anyone with any information regarding this crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or Henrico police at 804-501-5000.

