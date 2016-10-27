Meth, heroin and marijuana seized, 2 arrested in Caroline

Caroline sheriffs arrested two men from Ruther Glen in connection with a drug raid early Thursday morning.

Deputies and the CCSO Special Emergency Response Team executed a drug-related search warrant at 951 Swan Lane in Ruther Glen, seizing what they believe is methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana.

Troy “Bo” Johnson, 54, and Charles "Bull" Davis III were arrested. Johnson is charged with distributing methamphetamine and possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. He's being held without bond at the Pamunkey Regional Jail. Davis is charged with possessing heroin and is being held on a $2500.00 bond at the Pamunkey Regional Jail.

“Your Caroline Sheriff’s Office is vigilant in the fight against crime. I thank our citizens who continue to provide information and the dedicated men and women of this Sheriff’s Office for their continued efforts to rid Caroline County of crime," said Sheriff Tony Lippa. "Together we are making Caroline County a safer place to live, work and raise a family.”

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12