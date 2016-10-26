2 arrested for death of Richmond woman shot in head while watching TV

Richmond police have arrested two men in connection to the death of a woman who was shot in the head while watching March Madness.

Officers say Keon C. Anderson, 18, and David D. Jones, 20, were charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the death of 49-year-old Kemberly A. M. Williams.

Police responded to the scene in the 1800 block of North 29th Street for a report of a shooting on March 24 around 10:53 p.m.

Friends say Williams was sitting near a window when she was shot. Two bullet holes could be seen outside the house.

Williams was transported to the hospital and was pronounced dead at 11:42 p.m.

According to friends, Williams was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"I heard bullets hitting the house, and it seemed like people was [sic] running away," said the man, who was with her at the time of the shooting. He did not want to be identified.

He said she was sitting near a window.

"I hit the door and was talking to her," he said. "Next thing I know, a stray bullet hit her. That was it. She was gasping for air. She was slumped over, so I took the rag and tried to wipe, and I called 911."

Multiple people living in the area say that the shooting happened in the back alley behind the homes, but the bullets traveled and went through the room where the woman was sitting.

Officers have also charged Anderson with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Williams' death marked Richmond's 16th homicide of the year.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Edward Aeschlimann (804) 646-3351 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

