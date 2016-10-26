Crews rescue Chesterfield dog after found shivering in pond

A Chesterfield dog is safe and sound with her owner Wednesday morning, thanks to police and firefighters.

Mollie is 15 years old, blind and deaf, and somehow, she got stranded in the middle of a pond.

Chesterfield fire found her cold and shivering in the middle of a pond Tuesday morning on Cedar Creek Road.

With the help of firefighters and police, crews used a paddle boat to get her to safety.

Of course, Mollie was raddled at first, but she soon calmed down when she realized she was in safe arms.

Firefighters warmed her up, and contacted her owner.

She was taken to the vet, and according to Chesterfield fire's Facebook page, Mollie is going to be okay.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12