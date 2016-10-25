Sources: Petersburg removes Acting City Manager

Petersburg’s Acting City Manager, Dironna Belton, is out, according to sources.

Belton was given notice of the decision Tuesday, effective start of the business day. She is to return her city car, office keys, cell phone, iPad and building access card to the mayor.

"Your leadership and commitment were appreciated and hope that you continue the same as you return to your position as General Manager for the Petersburg Area Transit," the mayor said in a letter addressed to Belton.

Sources say she will be returning to the transportation department. Her salary will be reduced as a result.

This was a move by the newly hired turnaround group. Sources say the group has her replacement in mind already.

The decision to get rid of Belton was not unanimous among all council members.

Earlier this month, sources say Belton was being investigated by city leaders after an incident involving a city vehicle. A former city worker says she hit a parked car and drove away.

