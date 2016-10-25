This road trip will allow you to see all 47 national parks in continental U.S.

America's national parks are beautiful, especially in the autumn with the fall foliage.

Randy Olson with the University of Pennsylvania figured out the best path to see all of the 47 national parks in the continental U.S., according to Inverse.

However, the map does not include the 12 parks in Alaska and Hawaii, since it will be hard getting to those places by car.

Olson says the trip spans 14,498 miles and will take about two months to complete.

He used a Python API program to compute the drive but recommended RouteXL as an alternative, according to Esquire.

This trip will cover everything from the Everglades to the Grand Canyon to the Rocky Mountains and everything in between.

Click here to see the interactive map, and head to his website to see the list of parks.

Olson also made a map on how to drive through all of the lower 48 states.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12