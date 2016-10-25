Shots fired in Richmond home invasion, suspect on the loose

Richmond police are working to track down the armed burglar who broke into a home in Richmond's near West End, opening fire on the woman inside.

Investigators say the man forced his way into the home on the 4200 block of Grove Avenue around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

A repair man for the house told NBC12, he believed the suspect shot through a window, gaining access to the door. Police say the woman home heard the glass shatter, got up to check, and encountered a man with a gun. Police says he fired several shots at her. Incredibly, she escaped without getting hit and called 911.

Police say the suspect took off, leaving the victim petrified and neighbors speechless as the crime scene unfolded.

"Obviously, when you see a couple undercover police cars, and forensics unit, it's normally something pretty serious," said Campbell Henkel, a neighbor who lives on the same block as the home targeted.

The usually quiet morning walk for Judy Hemmis turned stressful, as she passed by forensics teams scouring the block for clues with K-9 units.

"It's pretty shocking to me. We were walking by this morning, and saw the police cars and thought, ‘Oh my goodness, what happened?’" said Hemmis.

Neighbors say they've noticed an uptick in burglaries. There have been a dozen residential burglaries in the neighborhood so far this year, according to police statistics online.

That's double the tally compared to this time last year. As for car break-ins, there have been 50 this year in the area, compared to 27 during this same time frame in 2015.

Police canvassed the neighborhood for any sign of the suspect, in to the morning. Investigators are asking anyone who was in this area around 6:30 am, jogging or perhaps walking their dogs, to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. Investigators are also asking any homeowners who might have surveillance cameras set up to please give them a call, so they can review the video.

