General Mills to sell Girl Scout cereal

Good news Girl Scout cookie lovers! You can now have them as a part of your breakfast.

General Mills confirms both Thin Mints and Caramel Crunch, a.k.a. Samoas, will be available nationwide starting in January.

Not coincidentally, January is also the beginning of Girl Scout cookie season.

The company will release more details once the release date gets closer.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12