Williamsburg man dies after being thrown from motorcycle in New Kent crash

The Virginia State Police department says a 21-year-old Williamsburg man is dead after a crash on westbound I-64 in New Kent.

The crash happened around 3:40 p.m. at mile marker 213 when police say Jarrett M. Schoerner changed lanes at a high rate of speed and struck the rear of another vehicle.

Police say Schoerner was thrown from his motorcycle and died at the scene. He was wearing his helmet.

The crash closed all lanes of westbound at I-64 and caused a backup of more than seven miles on Sunday afternoon.

The crash remains under investigation.

