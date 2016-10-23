Mom's fight to include son with Down syndrome in campaign ad goes viral

The mother of a boy with Down syndrome is trying to change the face of beauty.

Meagan Richter Nash submitted photos of her son Asher to a casting call for OshKosh B'gosh, but she was told the company hadn't 'requested a special needs baby.'

"Did they say they were not casting a baby with special needs?” Nash asked.

“No, they didn’t say anything,” the agency replied.

Nash told WXIA that Asher met the “size, eye and hair color” that was being cast. She also added that he wears OshKosh B'gosh clothes every day.

The photos of Asher, taken by photographer Crystal Barbee, were posted to the Facebook page Kids With Down Syndrome. The post has been shared over 122,000 times.

Their story took off, and Nash told WXIA that she has a meeting with OshKosh on Tuesday.

