Chesterfield community holds art festival for kids, adults

A Chesterfield community will be hosting an art festival where kids and adults of all ages can participate.

The Brandermill Art Fest is a free family community art festival filled with arts and crafts vendors, and everyone will have the opportunity to help paint their giant coloring wall.

There will also be live music and pizza and beer provided by Sergio's.

The event will be happening from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Brandermill Market Square.

The festival is sponsored by the Art Factory, Sergio's, and the Brandermill Community Association.

