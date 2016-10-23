Man shot while driving in South Richmond

A man is fighting for his life at VCU Medical Center after he was shot while driving on the city's Southside.

Richmond police say he was hit in the 4100 block of Walmsley Boulevard near Hopkins Road around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

After he was hit, he lost control of his car, ran off the road, and hit several trees and a mailbox before stopping in a front yard.

Officers say the shooter is still on the run, but they currently do not have many leads.

Anyone with any information can give Crime Stoppers a call at 804-780-1000.

