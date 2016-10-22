Photo of baby born prematurely goes viral

A photo of a baby born prematurely shared on Facebook is tugging at the heartstrings of everyone all over the internet.

Lauren Vinje submitted a photo of her daughter Freya to the Facebook page Love What Matters.

"Our first daughter at five days old. 3 lbs. 14 oz., she was happy to be alive! This picture was one I looked at often to get me through the ups and downs of our NICU days. Life is so precious," the photo caption read.

The post received over 315,000 likes and was shared over 49,000 times.

“I wanted to get the picture out there because it has brought us so much joy. It puts a smile on our faces and we thought it could do that for others as well,” Lauren told People Magazine. “She’s a constant reminder to keep things in perspective and stay positive.”

Freya was born on Nov. 24, 2014, according to People Magazine. She is almost now 2 years old, healthy and happy.

