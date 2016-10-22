Miley Cyrus stops in Northern VA to campaign for Clinton

Singer Miley Cyrus was in Northern Virginia campaigning for Hillary Clinton Saturday.
Cyrus campaigned for Clinton and vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine at George Mason University, according to WRC.
WRC also reports Cyrus went door-to-door to speak to students “about the high stakes in this election for millennial voters.”
USA Today reports she will also be urging users to visit iwillvote.com, which outlines everything voters will need to do before Election Day.
.@MileyCyrus going door to door at GMU for @HillaryClinton @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/e9B6xy6sJz— Aimee Cho (@AimeeCho4) October 22, 2016
