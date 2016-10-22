Driver plows car through Capital Square fence, causing $30k worth of damages

Police are investigating after a driver plowed a car through the Capitol Square fence, causing thousands of dollars worth of damages.

The crash happened around 3:13 a.m. Friday. Officers say the driver of a white, 2013 Nissan sedan was heading eastbound on Franklin Street at a high rate of speed. The driver was attempting to make a left turn onto 9th Street, but instead, the driver drove the car over the curb, across the sidewalk, and plowed through the fence near the Bell Tower.

Officers say the car stopped about 15 feet inside the fence. There was extensive damage to the car, and the State Department of General Services estimated the damage to the fence to be about $30,000.

Police say the two men inside the car were taken to VCU Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver, 55-year-old Carl Jackson, of Petersburg, was charged with failure to maintain lane and driving while intoxicated.

He is scheduled to appear in Richmond General District Court at 9 a.m. Monday.

Capitol Police, the Richmond Police Department, the Richmond Ambulance Authority, and the Richmond Fire Department responded to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

