Suspect in Richmond's 52nd homicide of 2016 remains free

A person was found dead on Lawson Street on Saturday. (Source: NBC12)

Richmond police detectives have identified the person who died in the city's 52nd homicide of 2016.

Officers responded to the 3300 block of Lawson Street around 6:38 a.m. Saturday for a report of a person down. When they arrived at the scene, they found 35-year-old Naquan R. Bentley outside.

Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Detectives are working to find a suspect in this case, and they do not believe the incident was a random act.

Anyone with any information on this homicide is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1200.

