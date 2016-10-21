Henrico dad accused of using heroin in front of kids speaks from jail

Henrico father John Michael Babbitt is accused of doing heroin in front of his children, but says he shouldn't face child abuse charges. (Source: NBC12)

A Henrico father accused of doing heroin in front of his children says he shouldn't face child abuse charges.

John Michael Babbitt spoke from jail about his side of the story and while he says he did have heroin and was about to shoot up, but says his children were not around when he bought or did the drugs. Police disagree.

"I regret everything absolutely," said John Michael Babbitt. "I wish I hadn't done it at all. I wish I had stayed at home."

Police disagree with the father of two's assertion, saying they caught him shooting up heroin while his children were getting in the car. According to court documents Babbitt's children are 4 and 10 years old.

"There's no denying that I had it, yeah," said Babbitt. "I've never done anything in front of my kids, you know. I even got out of the car to get the stuff."

Babbitt says his wife was driving. They picked up their children from school in Farmville, then drove to eastern Henrico so he could make the buy. They left and drove to a gas station where Babbitt says his family went into the store so he could take a hit. That's when he was caught.

"I just wanted to go and leave my wife and my kids at home," he said. "If I was going to do it I just wanted to screw myself over."

Experts say more money needs to be put into rehabilitation programs to prevent something like this from happening.

"Help an addict or an alcoholic when they ask for help, give them appropriate help when they ask because if you don't they're going to end up in the criminal justice system," said McShin Foundation Founder John Shinholser.

Babbitt says his wife does not do drugs. He says he has signed up for a drug rehab program here at Henrico County Jail. His next court date is in February.

