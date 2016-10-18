Blue Ridge Parkway makes list of one of the most scenic roads in America

It's fall, which is the perfect time for a drive down the Blue Ridge Parkway.

The Blue Ridge Parkway made Travel and Leisure's list of one of the most scenic roads in America.

The nearly 500 miles of blacktop twisting through the Great Smoky Mountains and Shenandoah national parks was built for travelers seeking Appalachian overlooks. It’s a panoramic drive for all seasons, with undulating slopes of color in autumn, a bounty of forest canopy in summer, and hot-cider ski resorts in winter. The parkway has become a paradise for birders: with over 50 resident species, it boasts more diversity than the entire continent of Europe.

The list also includes Lake Shore Drive in Chicago, Kancamagus Highway in New Hampshire, and Highway 101 in Oregon.

It's also worth mentioning the fall foliage in the Blue Ridge Mountains is reaching their peak, according to an interactive map released by SmokyMountains.com.

The website also explains the science behind the leaves falling and changing color.

