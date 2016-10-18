Carytown Cupcakes offering free cupcake on Tuesday

Tuesday is the day to get your free cupcake!

Carytown Cupcakes is celebrating its 7th birthday and wants all of its customers to celebrate with them.

Each day this week, there will be a special birthday-themed cupcake, plus surprise giveaways and door prizes.

If you'd like to win the grand birthday prize, just take a picture of yourself with your free cupcake and use the hashtag #CarytownCupcakes.

