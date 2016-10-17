More than 300 vehicles on display for the 'Beyond the Call of Duty' show

The third annual "Beyond the Call of Duty" Car, Truck and Bike show happened in Richmond Saturday.

More than 300 vehicles were on display, along with food, live music, and face painting.

The event benefits the Mid-Atlantic chapter of Paralyzed Veterans of America and its "Wheels Helping Warriors Program."

The chapter helps veterans with spinal cord injuries live beyond their injuries.

