Cosmetics company makes set of Harry Potter brushes

You can now add a little magic to your makeup routine.

Storybook Cosmetics, a new fandom-based cosmetics company, released a set of Harry Potter makeup brushes.

The brushes are modeled after Harry, Ron, Hermione, Dumbledore, and Lord Voldemort's infamous wands. They are synthetic and cruelty-free with magical metal handles.

The company was selling the set of five for $55, but they are currently sold out.

However, you can click here to check the status of when they will be back in production.

They posted this status to their Instagram page:

I'm waiting for a call back from our manufacturer, but for the moment we are completely sold out! I'll keep you guys posted!!!

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12