Hopewell police search for shooting suspect

Hopewell police are searching for a suspect in connection to a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon.

Officers arrived on the scene in the 100 block of Rev. C. W. Harris Way around 1 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

Shortly after they arrived on the scene, they found out a man with a gunshot wound was reportedly dropped off at John Randolph Medical Center for treatment.

Police say the preliminary investigation revealed the victim was getting into the car when another person started shooting at him.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to his upper arm, and his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Officers say the suspect was last seen running into the Davisville Housing Community wearing dark clothing.

The Hopewell Police Department is still investigating.

Officers are asking the Good Samaritan that took the victim to the hospital to call Detective Keith Krueger of the Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284 as they may hold information critical to the investigation.

Also, anyone else with any information on this shooting is asked to call the Hopewell Police Department or the Hopewell/Prince George Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202.

