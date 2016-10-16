Heavy flames rip through Henrico apartment building, 12 families displaced

Henrico crews investigated a fire at a three-story apartment building in the county's West End Sunday afternoon.

Crews arrived on the scene at the Cabin Creek Apartments in the 1200 block of Gaskins Road around 3:40 p.m., and they are reporting heavy fire and smoke coming from the roof of the building.

First responders also found smoke coming from the front and the back of the complex.

Crews say it may take several hours to put the fire out due to the buildings having a hidden roof. They also want to make sure the fire is not hiding in other areas.

Complex management is on the scene, and they are working to make arrangements to find places within the complex for those displaced by the fire.

Twelve families were displaced by the fire, according to the American Red Cross.

No injuries are reported, and there is no word yet on what caused the fire.

