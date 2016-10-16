Police identify death of William & Mary student

Williamsburg police have identified the William & Mary student who died, according to WAVY.

Police say they received the call for an unconscious person around 1:20 a.m. Saturday. WAVY reports the student was in cardiac arrest.

The man, identified as 20-year-old Tiancheng “Austin” Zheng, was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead around 2 a.m.

The Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause of death.

WAVY reports Zheng was a junior from Suzhou, China.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12