Little girl hopes to meet Dolly Parton

A four-year-old girl from Tennessee is dreaming big this Halloween.

Peyton Graham has decided to dress up as her favorite country music artist, Dolly Parton, according to WBIR.

In the video, she is seen wearing her own multi-colored coat and singing a song while playing the guitar. WBIR says the costume was made by her aunt.

One day, she hopes to meet Dolly Parton and sing a duet together.

