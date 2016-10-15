2 juveniles shot in Richmond's Mosby Court

Richmond police say two juveniles were shot in Mosby Court Saturday night.

Officers found the victims at the intersection of Redd and Coulter streets around 8:15 p.m. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

"I'm not surprised, it's not getting better around here, it's getting worse," said one neighbor.

The family of a 13-year-old girl injured says she was playing in a courtyard when she was shot.

Police don't know what led to the shooting, but they say the victims were not the intended targets.

For a Richmond mother who did not want to be identified, the shooting is a reminder of her own heartbreak.

"It's bad, I hate to say, but when you wake up in the morning, you don't know what you're waking up to," she said."

Just a year ago, she lost her own son to gun violence in Mosby Court and doesn't want other families to experience the same pain.

"With the atmosphere and all that's going on, that's should be our first priority," she explained. "To make sure our kids our kids are safe, that our kids are in the house and not running up and down the street."

Detectives found a vehicle believed to be involved, but there is no word yet on any suspects.

Police have not released any information on the victims' ages.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12