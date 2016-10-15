Trooper shot at during pursuit topping 100 mph on I-64

Virginia State Police have arrested and charged a man and a woman after one of the suspects allegedly shot at a trooper during a pursuit on Interstate 64 in Louisa Saturday afternoon.

Just before 3:30 p.m., police say Trooper S. A. Gaultney initiated a traffic stop on a Honda Civic that was heading westbound with a speed of 84 mph, while the posted speed in the area was 70 mph. This happened around mile marker 160, located in the Gum Spring area.

Officials say the Honda refused to stop, and the driver, 33-year-old Mistri Griffith, of Kingsport, TN, started going over 100 mph. State police then initiated a pursuit.

Moments into the pursuit, police say the passenger, 32-year-old Paul Zamorano, of Kingsport, TN, then began shooting at the trooper's cruiser. Two bullets hit the trooper's car, once in the grill and once in the passenger side mirror.

Trooper Gaultney was not injured.

According to state police, the driver then got off the Shannon Hill exit. She lost control, causing her to run off the road and crashing into several trees.

Griffith and Zamorano were arrested on the spot and were transported to UVA Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

Griffith was charged with reckless driving (speed) and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Zamorano was charged with shooting at an occupied motor vehicle, reckless handling of a firearm, maliciously shoot at an occupied law enforcement vehicle, attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer, felony elude, and possession of a stolen vehicle and abduction. All seven of these charges are felony charges.

The incident remains under investigation.

The Louisa County Sheriff's Office and the Goochland County Sheriff's Office assisted Virginia State Police in the pursuit.

