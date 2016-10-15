Libertarian presidential candidate Gary Johnson to stop in Richmond on Monday

Libertarian presidential candidate Gary Johnson will be stopping by the Richmond area on Monday.

This stop is a part of the Liberty Tour, which goes across the country to educate "the public on the policies, ideas, and principles of liberty."

He will be at the Hippodrome, located at 528 North 2nd Street, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The event was previously scheduled to be at Harris Hall, located on VCU's campus, but tour officials moved the event to a bigger space.

Those interested in attending can click here to register for the event.

Johnson will also be making appearances Liberty University in Lynchburg before coming to Richmond.

The former governor of New Mexico was recently endorsed by the Richmond Times-Dispatch, which has traditionally endorsed Republican candidates in the past.

