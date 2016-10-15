Police identify man killed outside of Richmond Dollar General store

Richmond police have identified the man killed in a homicide early Friday morning on the city's Southside.

Officers found the body of Ronald A. Holder, 48, in his car outside the Dollar General store at 3903 Walmsley Boulevard just after 8 a.m. Police say he suffered from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police believe someone shot several times into the car, breaking the windows and leaving Holder slumped over inside.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death. Police are still investigating.

There is no word yet on a possible suspect.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Marshall Young at (804) 646-3926 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

