Chesterfield police arrest man involved in pursuit

Chesterfield officers quickly arrested a man who crashed his car and fled after a police chase.

This happened around 12:15 a.m. Saturday. Police say a man crashed his car into another car in an effort to flee a traffic stop off at the Belmont exit off Chippenham Parkway.

The suspect then ran from the scene, but officers say the suspect was arrested a short time later.

Police say the person in the other car was hurt but is expected to be okay.

Charges are expected.

