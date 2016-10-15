Chesterfield police investigate violent home invasion

By Jasmine Turner

Police are investigating a violent home invasion in Chesterfield.

It happened around 12:50 a.m. Saturday at the Shady Hill mobile home park located in the 2800 block of Jefferson Davis Highway.

"I saw a bunch of cops cars flying through here so I went around the corner," explained resident David Mullenax. "I heard friends of mine got robbed at gun point and it was crazy."

Two victims told police that two men barged into their home and demanded money.

For someone like Mullenax, who has lived in Shady Hill all his life, the crime seems senseless.

"Why would you do that?" Mullenax asked. "There are kids in the house,why would you put a gun to a kids head?"

Officers say one of the victims was pistol-whipped, and the other victim was also hit by a suspect.

The suspects ran off with some money.

Police say the victims are hurt but are expected to be okay, but Mullenax says the crime is a reminder to his neighbors to take more precautions.

