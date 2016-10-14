Fire Marshal condemns Hustings Courthouse in Petersburg

The Fire Marshal's Office has condemned the Hustings Courthouse building in Petersburg.

According to the Petersburg Fire department, it is because of some internal and external bracing to the clock tower. An engineer said because the bracing has been in place for so long that he can no longer guarantee it.

Circuit Court Liaison Benjamin Scott says staff will spend the weekend moving administrative offices from the Hustings Courthouse into a building next door where a separate courtroom and the Clerk of Court's office is located. The closing of Hustings means staff will now operate out of one courtroom instead of two.

On May 18, Petersburg intended to give $965,600 to a contractor to repair the aging building. The repairs that needed to be made to the clock tower were later put on hold by city leaders.

"The Contract Execution has not been finalized; therefore, the official notice to proceed (the document that permits the contractor to begin work and includes the time line) has not yet been approved," said a city spokesperson back in June about the expected time frame for the project. "As stipulated in the Bid Documents the contractor will have 270 days to complete the project once the notice to proceed has been approved and the contract is fully executed."

The updated work was never completed.

Crews say there is no imminent danger.

