Ronald McDonald to keep 'low profile' due to 'creepy clown' sightings

McDonald's announced Monday that Ronald McDonald is going to keep a low profile due to the creepy clown sightings here in Richmond, across the country, and around the world.

"McDonald's and franchisees in local markets are mindful of the current climate around clown sightings in communities and as such are being thoughtful with respect to Ronald McDonald's participation in community events for the time being," a McDonald's spokesperson said in an email to CNN.

Last month, there were at least six creepy clown sightings reported in Central Virginia.

The clowns have been spotted from Woodlake to Midlothian, even near Salem Middle school in Chester.

But Chesterfield police say the sightings and descriptions of these sinister clowns are never consistent. Some were seen wearing a wig. Others were seen wearing masks, which makes officers think some the people reporting seeing the clowns are just pranksters.

Officers say they are trying to investigate each case, but the sheer volume of calls is making that difficult and getting down right frustrating.

In the Tri-Cities area, three juveniles reported seeing a car with clowns inside near Carter G. Woodson Middle School.

An NBC12 viewer also sent a picture of a clown inside of a car in Petersburg.

There have also been reports of area schools ramping up their security efforts due to the sightings.

However, a McDonald's spokesperson says the iconic clown will still be around.

"This does not mean that there will be no appearances by Ronald McDonald, but that we are being thoughtful as to Ronald McDonald's participation in various community events at this time."

