Newspaper delivery driver carjacked near Willow Lawn

A Richmond Times Dispatch newspaper delivery driver is recovering after being pistol-whipped and carjacked Wednesday morning. The suspects, possibly teenagers, are still on the run.

Officers say the newspaper delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint in the city's West End near Willow Lawn.

The victim told police he was delivering newspapers in his Toyota Prius when another car pulled up near him on the 4700 block of Bromley Lane.

The delivery driver says three suspects exited the car, brandished a gun, threw him to the ground and struck him in the head with the weapon. The suspects demanded his wallet and phone, according to police.

"Just some commotion, some people talking very loudly," described neighbor Chris Bohle of what he heard outside his bedroom window.

Neighbors say they heard yelling and confusion over how to start up a Toyota Prius, since it's a push button ignition.

"So I assume they were trying to figure out how to actually work the vehicle,” continued Bohle.

Two of the suspects then threw the newspapers out of the delivery driver’s car and took off in the Toyota. The third suspect followed in the other vehicle.

The delivery driver knocked on the door of a nearby residence to call police. Officers say the delivery driver didn’t have serious injuries.



Police ultimately spotted the suspects driving the Toyota on the Boulevard Bridge. Officers turned on emergency lights to pull the car over.

The suspects didn’t stop and soon abandoned the car in the 5000 block of New Kent Road in Westover Hills, not far from the bridge. Police say the suspects fled on foot.

"There were several police car sirens I heard, and they seemed to stop right at the corner," said another neighbor, Marion Goethals.

Officers set up a perimeter and called K-9 units, but the suspects were still able to get away.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to please call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.



Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12