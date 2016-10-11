Richmond man arrested for attempted murder

Richmond police have arrested a man for attempted murder in connection to an incident in the city's Southside.

Officers arrested 22-year-old Hugo J. Palma Iraheta for a shooting in the 4600 block of Southwood Parkway on Sept. 18.

When they arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound lying on the sidewalk. He was then taken to a nearby hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Iraheta was also charged with use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12