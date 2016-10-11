War vet graduates from HS over 70 years later

A Texas high school graduate and WWII veteran who never got the chance to go to his graduation ceremony received a big surprise Friday, according to WXIA.

Eighty-nine-year-old Abner Simon was drafted in 1945, just a few months before he was about to graduate from Orangefield High School.

He then went on to receive his GED and a college degree after the war. He later became a Baptist preacher and moved to Richmond, where he preaches today.

Simon did not think he had a diploma, so he stopped by the Orangefield Independent School District office Friday to get a copy of his transcripts.

However, it turns out school officials listed him as a graduate back in 1945, but no one ever told him about it, WXIA reports.

Superintendent Dr. Stephen Patterson heard about Simon's story, so he called the school board to sign his diploma.

Dr. Patterson also called in the entire student body, as well as the school band, to hold an impromptu graduation ceremony. Simon even got to wear a cap and gown.

He has been invited to speak at the school's May 2017 commencement, according to WXIA.

